Elbit Systems Secures $70M Contract To Provide EW Solution

Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT has secured ~$70 million contract to supply an Electronic Warfare (EW) solution to an international customer.

has secured ~$70 million contract to supply an Electronic Warfare (EW) solution to an international customer. Elbit Systems will provide ground-based EW and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) units equipped with Electronic Support Measures, Electronic Counter Measures, and Command and Control systems.

The contract will be executed over a period of two and a half years.

Price Action: ESLT shares are trading higher by 0.33% at $206.13 during the premarket session on Monday.

