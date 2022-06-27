ñol

Elbit Systems Secures $70M Contract To Provide EW Solution

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 9:06 AM | 27 seconds read
  • Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT has secured ~$70 million contract to supply an Electronic Warfare (EW) solution to an international customer.
  • Elbit Systems will provide ground-based EW and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) units equipped with Electronic Support Measures, Electronic Counter Measures, and Command and Control systems.
  • The contract will be executed over a period of two and a half years.
  • Price Action: ESLT shares are trading higher by 0.33% at $206.13 during the premarket session on Monday.

