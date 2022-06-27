Why Acutus Medical Shares Are Rallying Today?

- Acutus Medical Inc AFIB has launched an expanded suite of left-heart access products, including the AcQCross Qx system for use with the TruSeal and FXD delivery system for the Watchman LAAC Device.
- AcQCross is a transseptal system engineered with an integrated needle and dilator to reduce the multiple exchanges of wires and needles while trying to achieve the proper angle and location on the septum.
- Related: Acutus Medical Stock Soars On Debt Refinancing, Divestiture Of Left-Heart Access Portfolio.
- With this clearance, Acutus now offers sheath-compatible transseptal access devices covering 409,000 electrophysiology and structural heart procedures in the U.S.
- Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving how cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated.
- Price Action: AFIB shares are up 104.31% at $1.10 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.