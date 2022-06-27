Why Acutus Medical Shares Are Rallying Today?

by

Acutus Medical Inc AFIB has launched an expanded suite of left-heart access products, including the AcQCross Qx system for use with the TruSeal and FXD delivery system for the Watchman LAAC Device.

has launched an expanded suite of left-heart access products, including the AcQCross Qx system for use with the TruSeal and FXD delivery system for the Watchman LAAC Device. AcQCross is a transseptal system engineered with an integrated needle and dilator to reduce the multiple exchanges of wires and needles while trying to achieve the proper angle and location on the septum.

With this clearance, Acutus now offers sheath-compatible transseptal access devices covering 409,000 electrophysiology and structural heart procedures in the U.S.

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving how cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated.

Price Action: AFIB shares are up 104.31% at $1.10 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

