ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Acutus Medical Shares Are Rallying Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Acutus Medical Inc AFIB has launched an expanded suite of left-heart access products, including the AcQCross Qx system for use with the TruSeal and FXD delivery system for the Watchman LAAC Device.
  • AcQCross is a transseptal system engineered with an integrated needle and dilator to reduce the multiple exchanges of wires and needles while trying to achieve the proper angle and location on the septum.
  • Related: Acutus Medical Stock Soars On Debt Refinancing, Divestiture Of Left-Heart Access Portfolio.
  • With this clearance, Acutus now offers sheath-compatible transseptal access devices covering 409,000 electrophysiology and structural heart procedures in the U.S.
  • Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving how cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated.
  • Price Action: AFIB shares are up 104.31% at $1.10 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral