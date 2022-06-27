Qualcomm Extends RFFE Lead Into Auto, IoT With Latest Launch

Qualcomm Inc QCOM announced new RFFE modules aimed at best-in-class Wi-Fi and Bluetooth experiences.

What Happened? The expanded portfolio caters to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, and the next-generation standard, Wi-Fi 7.

The modules serve many device segments beyond smartphones, including automotive, XR, PCs, wearables, mobile broadband, and IoT.

Commercial devices featuring the new solutions will likely launch by the second half of 2022.

Qualcomm Technologies builds on its One Technology Roadmap and leading position in RF Front-End (RFFE) in handsets to extend cutting-edge RFFE solutions into new device categories.

The 5G coexistence and purpose-built design for Wi-Fi 6E/7 showcase its leadership in both wireless technologies.

Why Does It Matter? The pandemic-induced remote activity pushed its Wi-Fi-connected devices’ capabilities to their limits. It taxed its Wi-Fi networks in terms of speed and reliability, triggering the need for higher bandwidth to cope with the higher data demands at home.

A rapid increase in at-home and at-work data consumption has accelerated the demand for new, faster Wi-Fi standards like Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and now Wi-Fi 7 standards implemented in frequencies close to 5G cellular frequency bands.

The simultaneous use of 5G cellular, Wi-Fi 5GHz, and Wi-Fi 6GHz band led to RF design challenges.

The FEM (Front End Module) design and high-quality bandpass filters like Qualcomm ultraBAW filter technology helped address the challenges.

Manufacturers can use the new modules along with Qualcomm Technologies’ client connectivity products, like Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth Systems and Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems, for cutting-edge wireless such as those devices featuring Snapdragon Connect.

They can also use 3rd party Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chipsets along with the modules.

Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 utilize higher frequencies (6 GHz to 7.2 GHz) to enable extremely high throughput and low latency wireless networks that support new applications such as AR/VR, gaming, and the metaverse.

These higher bandwidths and more complex modulation schemes require a system co-design utilizing the latest Qualcomm ultraBAW filter technology and enhanced packaging technologies.

This new RFFE connectivity offering also enables its unique High Band Simultaneous Multi-Link feature as part of FastConnect 7800. A comprehensive modem-to-antenna offering gives Qualcomm Technologies the unique ability to enable the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 7 solutions while helping improve concurrency with cellular technologies (5G, 4G).

In addition to mobile phones, these FEMs support adjacent markets such as IoT, mobile broadband, automotive, wireless infrastructure, networking applications, and PCs.

OEMs using these FEMs can benefit from the best-in-class performance, power efficiency, competitive cost, and complete validation of our modem-to-antenna system while accelerating time-to-launch.

