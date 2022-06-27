ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bearish About This Car Wash Company

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 6:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Mister Car Wash Inc MCW to Sell from Neutral and reduced the price target to $10 (18% downside) from $12.
  • The analyst thinks the nature of car wash demand is less defensive in the near term.
  • In the current inflationary environment, customers will prefer to cancel their car wash memberships in favor of washing their vehicles at home, the analyst noted.
  • McShane said there is a possibility of the churn rate going up as members are billed monthly and can cancel their membership at any time.
  • Price Action: MCW shares are trading lower by 2.44% at $11.98 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings