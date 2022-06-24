Analysts Cut GMS Price Target Post Q4 Results

by

analyst Sam J. Darkatsh lowered the price target for to $70 (61% upside) from $72 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst mentions that GMS trades at a double-digit FCF yield; has seen recent insider buying with expanded repo authority; has a "drama-free" balance sheet, and has an extensive runway of demand buoying volumes near term.

Darkatsh adds that a lack of upcoming catalysts tempers the bullish stance to flip increasingly negative sentiment.

The analyst notes that the Q4 beat was across-the-board, with gross margin aided by better-than-feared steel-related pricing. Fundamentally, not much has changed in the business sequentially from Q3. Demand remains firm, and pricing remains sticky, he added.

analyst Keith Hughes lowered GMS price target to $50 (15% upside) from $65 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares post Q4 results. The analyst notes that the company saw double-digit organic increases in each major product category. Hughes states that GMS' end markets remain supportive.

Price Action: GMS shares are trading higher by 6.17% at $43.53 on the last check Friday.

