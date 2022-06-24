Lucid Launches Retail Location In Seattle

by

Lucid Group Inc LCID has launched its first retail location in the Pacific Northwest at University Village in Seattle, Washington.

With the latest opening, Lucid has 28 studio and service center locations open in North America.

Lucid Studio University Village will be open to the public starting Saturday, June 25.

"We have a growing number of Lucid Air owners in the market, and the new Lucid Studio in University Village will provide the perfect opportunity for EV enthusiasts to engage with and learn about the groundbreaking Lucid Air," said Zak Edson, VP of Sales and Service.

Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 1.65% at $19.62 on the last check Friday.

