Zendesk, CalAmp, + 20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 58% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries reported closing of $6 million public offering.

rose 58% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries reported closing of $6 million public offering. Zendesk, Inc. ZEN rose 48.4% to $85.99 in pre-market trading. Zendesk has almost reached a deal with a group of buyout firms, including Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported.

rose 48.4% to $85.99 in pre-market trading. Zendesk has almost reached a deal with a group of buyout firms, including Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT rose 33.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 263% on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.

rose 33.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 263% on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 24.8% to $0.9594 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.

rose 24.8% to $0.9594 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN shares rose 19.9% to $0.3150 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday.

shares rose 19.9% to $0.3150 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday. CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ rose 16.6% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. CarLotz recently announced the closure of 11 dealership stores as part of a strategic review of its business. In addition, three locations with executed leases will not be opened.

rose 16.6% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. CarLotz recently announced the closure of 11 dealership stores as part of a strategic review of its business. In addition, three locations with executed leases will not be opened. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV rose 13.9% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday.

rose 13.9% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 13.5% to $0.52 in pre-market trading.

rose 13.5% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. Regis Corporation RGS rose 12.5% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.

rose 12.5% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday. ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF shares rose 9.5% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday. ATIF Holdings recently announced an investment in Phoenix Motor IPO.

shares rose 9.5% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday. ATIF Holdings recently announced an investment in Phoenix Motor IPO. Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA rose 9.3% to $3.75 in pre-market trading.

rose 9.3% to $3.75 in pre-market trading. China Online Education Group COE rose 8.9% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.

rose 8.9% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 8.8% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.

rose 8.8% to $2.73 in pre-market trading. Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN rose 7.7% to $0.3005 in pre-market trading. Palatin Technologies, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share.



Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers