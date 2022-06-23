ñol

Raymond James Turns Bullish On Southwest Airlines

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
Raymond James Turns Bullish On Southwest Airlines
  • Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded Southwest Airlines Co LUV to Strong Buy from Outperform and lowered the price target to $55 (an upside of 56%) from $57.
  • The analyst states that the revised U.S. airline estimates reflect a stronger near-term revenue trend, stubbornly higher fuel prices, anticipated demand softening, and planned and expected capacity growth moderation.
  • RelatedRaymond James Shakes Up Ratings & Price Targets On Several US Airlines
  • The analyst views the recent pullback as an attractive entry point.
  • Syth mentions that Southwest will retain its position of strength, including a best-in-class balance sheet and cost-benefit from a very attractively priced fleet order.
  • She believes its relative position can improve as current initiatives should enable LUV to capture a more significant share of corporate revenue, including through up-sell.
  • Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 1.16% at $35.22 on the last check Thursday.

