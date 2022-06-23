Raymond James Upgrades Frontier Group - Read Why

- Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC to Outperform from Market Perform while maintaining the same price target of $14 (an upside of 45%).
- The analyst states that the revised U.S. airline estimates reflect a stronger near-term revenue trend, stubbornly higher fuel prices, anticipated demand softening, and planned and expected capacity growth moderation.
- Related: Raymond James Shakes Up Ratings & Price Targets On Several US Airlines
- The analyst upgraded, assuming JetBlue will be successful in its bid for Spirit Airlines, Inc SAVE.
- Related: JetBlue Submits Improved Proposal For Spirit Airlines At $33.50/Share
- Syth believes ULCC's shares offer a compelling risk-reward and a longer runway of growth opportunities amidst a potential JetBlue-Spirit merger.
- Price Action: ULCC shares are trading lower by 1.42% at $9.68 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.