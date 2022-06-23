ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Citi's Key Takeaways On Amazon's Recent Management Reshuffle

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 23, 2022 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Citi's Key Takeaways On Amazon's Recent Management Reshuffle
  • Citi analyst Ronald Josey revisited Amazon.com Inc's AMZNnaming veteran executive Doug Herrington as CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores (renamed from Worldwide Consumer) and promoting John Felton as its new head of Operations. 
  • Given this announcement comes ~2 weeks post Dave Clark's resignation, Josey expected minimal disruption to store operations.
  • While Josey recognized the challenges a potential weaker macro is likely to have overall, he also believed Amazon could gain wallet share during periods of macro uncertainty. 
  • He noted Doug Herrington was most recently head of Amazon's North American Stores business and has been a member of the S-team since 2011. John Felton led Amazon's Global Delivery Services and was also a member of the S-team since September 2020. 
  • He believed Amazon could improve operating margins and reiterated a Buy rating and $205 target price. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 3.33% at $112.55 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by christian-wiediger via unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsMoversTechTrading Ideas