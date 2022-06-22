Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has reportedly lost two key Black executives, including one on its core team.

What Happened: Alicia Boler-Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and David Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Transportation Services are leaving the retail giant, reported CNBC.

Boler-Davis and Bozeman have decided to explore opportunities outside Amazon, according to an email from Amazon’s operations division head John Felton, seen by CNBC.

Why It Matters: Boler-Davis is a member of Amazon’s top leadership which is also referred to as the “S-team.”

Felton said Boler-Davis was an “impressive and impactful” leader through an unprecedented time. The latter was in the running for the position given to Felton recently, reported CNBC.

Felton said Bozeman helped Amazon expand, particularly during COVID-19. “He has been instrumental in building and developing our middle mile network and setting us up for success.”

On Tuesday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that Doug Herrington will be the company’s new chief executive of the newly formed division Worldwide Amazon Stores, according to CNBC.

This month, Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark resigned. He is set to join Flexport, a technology platform for global logistics as CEO. Jassy has since renamed Amazon’s consumer business to Amazon Stores.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Amazon shares closed 2.3% higher at $108.68 in the regular session and fell 0.5% in the after-hours trading.

