A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Chemung Financial CHMG - P/E: 7.16 First Savings Financial FSFG - P/E: 8.33 Evans Bancorp EVBN - P/E: 7.79 Western Alliance WAL - P/E: 7.9 Merchants Bancorp MBIN - P/E: 5.19

Chemung Financial has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.46, which has increased by 5.8% compared to Q4, which was 1.38. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.71%, which has increased by 0.04% from last quarter's yield of 2.67%.

First Savings Financial has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.98, which has increased by 63.33% compared to Q1, which was 0.6. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.12%, which has increased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 2.01%.

This quarter, Evans Bancorp experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.06 in Q4 and is now $0.86. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.96%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 3.02% last quarter.

Western Alliance's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $2.22, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.34. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.79%, which has increased by 0.51% from last quarter's yield of 1.28%.

Merchants Bancorp saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.14 in Q4 to $1.02 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.2%, which has increased by 0.28% from 0.92% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.