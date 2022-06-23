Greif Adopts $150M Stock Buyback Program

by

has entered into a $75 million accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Bank of America, N.A. Also, the company plans to repurchase an aggregate of $75 million shares of its Class A and Class B stock in open market purchases.

Under the ASR, Greif will pay $75 million and receive an initial delivery of about 80% of the expected share repurchases. The remaining shares are expected to be delivered by the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

Greif held $108.7 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

Price Action: GEF shares are trading higher by 6.62% at $62.63 on the last check Thursday.

