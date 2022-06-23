EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Accelerates Manufacturing Of Milk Dust Lactation Products Amid Baby Formula Shortage

Smart for Life Inc's SMFL Doctors Scientific Organica division has accelerated production of Milk Dust to increase milk supply, nourish the postpartum body, and help combat sugar cravings.

Smart for Life develops, markets, manufactures, acquires, operates, and sells a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products.

The company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with several acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next 36 months.

Related: Smart For Life Stock Jumps After Launching Its Products On Amazon Singapore.

Milk Dust is an assortment of nutritional products and lactation protein powder created for breastfeeding mothers. Milk Dust has partnered with Smart for Life to manufacture its proprietary products designed to support mothers' breast milk production since 2019.

The powder has been able to help over 50,000 moms with their milk supply over the past three years.

Sasson Moulavi, Chief Medical Officer for Smart for Life, stated, "We are seeing increased demand for Milk Dust, and we believe it has been driven partly by the greater awareness of breastfeeding during the baby formula shortage."

Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart for Life, concluded, "Our FDA-certified manufacturing facility in Florida can ramp up production of the Milk Dust line of products."

Price Action: SMFL shares are up 20% at $0.54 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.