Smart For Life Stock Jumps After Launch Of Its Products On Amazon Singapore
- Smart For Life Inc (NASDAQ: SMFL) said it is launching various products under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand on Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Singapore.
- The company expects the launch to expand the company's international presence into Southeast Asia.
- The company was selected to introduce several of its key Stock Keeping Units into Amazon's storefront in Singapore.
- The launch on Amazon Singapore initially includes the vitamins and supplements under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand.
- Going forward, product offerings will include Smart for Life's protein bars, cookies, keto products, and the full line of vitamins, supplements, and gummies.
- Price Action: SMFL shares are trading higher by 18.7% at $1.07 on the last check Thursday.
