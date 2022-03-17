 Skip to main content

Smart For Life Stock Jumps After Launch Of Its Products On Amazon Singapore
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 1:18pm   Comments
  • Smart For Life Inc (NASDAQ: SMFL) said it is launching various products under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand on Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Singapore.
  • The company expects the launch to expand the company's international presence into Southeast Asia.
  • The company was selected to introduce several of its key Stock Keeping Units into Amazon's storefront in Singapore.
  • The launch on Amazon Singapore initially includes the vitamins and supplements under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand. 
  • Going forward, product offerings will include Smart for Life's protein bars, cookies, keto products, and the full line of vitamins, supplements, and gummies.
  • Price Action: SMFL shares are trading higher by 18.7% at $1.07 on the last check Thursday.

