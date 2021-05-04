 Skip to main content

Twitter Acquires News Site Ad Blocker Service Scroll For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Twitter Acquires News Site Ad Blocker Service Scroll For Undisclosed Sum
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTRacquired a $5-a-month subscription service, Scroll, that removes ads from participating news sites. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The Scroll service uses third-party cookies or browser extensions to prevent websites from serving ads. 
  • Scroll will not entertain any new signups. 
  • Twitter is planning a new subscription plan to include Scroll, the recently acquired Revue newsletter service, and other homegrown Twitter services. Revue lets users create and sell their newsletters for a 5% revenue share generated from the subscriptions.
  • Twitter plans to extend the core elements of Scroll service Nuzzel directly to Twitter. Nuzzel was winding down at present.
  • The Verge also interprets the move as a possible competition with Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple News.
  • All 13 of Scroll’s employees, including CEO Tony Haile, will join Twitter, as per the Vox report.
  • Twitter held $4.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 1.65% at $53.68 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

