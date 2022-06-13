Citi Reiterated Neutral Rating On Intel, AMD - Read Why

by

analysts Christopher Danely and Kelsey Chia observed that May notebook shipments were up 22% month on month, below Citi's expectation of up 29% due to demand deceleration. This is the fifth consecutive month where notebook shipments were below expectations.

Carrie Liu, Citi's Taiwan notebook analyst, lowered 2Q22E notebook shipments from down 3% Q/Q to down 11% Q/Q, well below seasonality of up 5%-10% Q/Q.

The new forecast implies a 13% Y/Y decline for 1H22E.

and as they expected a contraction in the PC market to impact both negatively. Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 2.29% at $38.28 on the last check Monday.

