Boeing Says Supply Chain Issues To Persist Through Majority Of 2023

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Boeing Co BA expects supply chain problems to persist almost until the end of 2023, led by labor shortages at mid-tier and smaller suppliers, partly due to the faster-than-expected return of demand, reported Reuters, citing BA's chief executive on Wednesday.
  • "The shift from demand to now supply issues ... is remarkable, the speed with which it happened," Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun stated at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.
  • "It's been a real issue for both manufacturers and will probably stay that way in my view almost to the end of next year," Calhoun added.
  • "And the biggest restraint of all for that mid-tier set of suppliers and sub-tier set of suppliers is labor availability, do we have a workforce," mentioned Calhoun.
  • Also Read: Citi Turns Bullish On Boeing - Read Why
  • David Calhoun claimed that Boeing had a large, complicated supply chain with a lot of fragility, which caused problems when there were delays.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 1.35% at $134.90 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

