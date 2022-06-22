Boeing Says Supply Chain Issues To Persist Through Majority Of 2023

- Boeing Co BA expects supply chain problems to persist almost until the end of 2023, led by labor shortages at mid-tier and smaller suppliers, partly due to the faster-than-expected return of demand, reported Reuters, citing BA's chief executive on Wednesday.
- "The shift from demand to now supply issues ... is remarkable, the speed with which it happened," Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun stated at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.
- "It's been a real issue for both manufacturers and will probably stay that way in my view almost to the end of next year," Calhoun added.
- "And the biggest restraint of all for that mid-tier set of suppliers and sub-tier set of suppliers is labor availability, do we have a workforce," mentioned Calhoun.
- Also Read: Citi Turns Bullish On Boeing - Read Why
- David Calhoun claimed that Boeing had a large, complicated supply chain with a lot of fragility, which caused problems when there were delays.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 1.35% at $134.90 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.