Fortnite Tests New Feature That Allows You to Play With Like-Minded Teammates

Fortnite developer Epic Games is testing out a new feature called Social Tags, which can help you play at least with a few of your friends as opposed to some random players you are matched up with.

The new option to add social tags to your profile will help select up to three tags, for other players to see. Players can choose tags that express their favorite game models, gameplay vibes, and preferred competitive events. They will also be recommended Fortnite experiences based on their social tags.

For adding social tags to a user's profile, after clicking the profile icon in the Sidebar, +Add Tag has to be selected. After you select at least one social tag, you can send to and receive party invites from players with matching tags, who are in your server region.

Party invites can be sent from a new Looking for Party section in the sidebar. This option can be turned on or off and it is optional while playing duos, trios and squads.

Both Social Tags and Looking for Party features are both in testing, and will be incrementally rolled out to players, Epic Games said.