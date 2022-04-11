 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fortnite Maker Clocks $32B Valuation After Raising Funds From Sony, Lego
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 4:56pm   Comments
Share:
Fortnite Maker Clocks $32B Valuation After Raising Funds From Sony, Lego
  • Fortnite maker Epic Games raised $2 billion from Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) and the family-owned holding company behind the Lego Group, reaching a valuation of $31.5 billion, Reuters reports.
  • Sony, an existing investor, and the Kirkbi investment company invested $1 billion to help Epic accomplish its metaverse ambitions.
  • Epic Games essentially lost a trial in 2021 over Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPLalleged restrictive practices in its App Store and its 30% commission for each purchase made on its App Store.
  • China resumed approving gaming licenses after restricting the same in July 2021.
  • China has granted licenses to 45 internet games, including Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), Reuters reports.
  • Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 5.55% at $92.82 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONY)

3 Stocks That Could Benefit From The Record-Breaking Weekend Of 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2'
This Company Is Betting On NFL Coach Analytics Revolutionizing Gaming Decisions
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Conquers Weekend Box Office With $71M; 'Ambulance' Brings In $8.5M
Popular Teen Star Exits Will Smith Movie: Is It Related To Oscars Slap?
Analysis: Did Will Smith Leave Apple Stuck With A Toxic 'Emancipation'?
Will Smith Fallout: These Movie Companies Are Pausing Movies And Could Lose On Backlash Against Actor
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com