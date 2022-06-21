ñol

Arrival's Electric Van Receives EU Certification

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 5:53 AM | 1 min read
  • Arrival SA ARVL electric van has received European Union certification and European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA).
  • Arrival successfully completed all the required functional and safety testing to achieve EUWVTA.
  • The company is expected to start production of the Van in Bicester, U.K., in Q3 2022.
  • The vehicle is made from Arrival's lightweight composite materials, designed to be recyclable, durable, and lower in cost.
  • Arrival has over 140k non-binding LOIs and orders for variants of the Arrival Van.
  • Price Action: ARVL shares are trading higher by 10% at $1.54 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

