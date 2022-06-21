Arrival's Electric Van Receives EU Certification

by

Arrival SA ARVL electric van has received European Union certification and European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA).

electric van has received European Union certification and European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA). Arrival successfully completed all the required functional and safety testing to achieve EUWVTA.

The company is expected to start production of the Van in Bicester, U.K., in Q3 2022.

The vehicle is made from Arrival's lightweight composite materials, designed to be recyclable, durable, and lower in cost.

Arrival has over 140k non-binding LOIs and orders for variants of the Arrival Van.

Price Action: ARVL shares are trading higher by 10% at $1.54 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.