Arrival's Electric Van Receives EU Certification

- Arrival SA ARVL electric van has received European Union certification and European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA).
- Arrival successfully completed all the required functional and safety testing to achieve EUWVTA.
- The company is expected to start production of the Van in Bicester, U.K., in Q3 2022.
- The vehicle is made from Arrival's lightweight composite materials, designed to be recyclable, durable, and lower in cost.
- Arrival has over 140k non-binding LOIs and orders for variants of the Arrival Van.
- Price Action: ARVL shares are trading higher by 10% at $1.54 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.