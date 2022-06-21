Here's How Alibaba And Others Fared In China's June Shopping Extravaganza

- China's shopping extravaganza "618" (from May 31 to June 18) registered a GMV of 695.9 billion RMB from the major e-commerce platforms, including traditional e-commerce platforms and live-streaming e-commerce platforms.
- The GMV of traditional e-commerce platforms was 582.6 billion, led by Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA Tmall platform as per a data service provider.
- JD.com, Inc's JD rose 10.3%, missing the 2021 event's growth of 27.7% amid China's intense tech crackdown, economic slowdown further perpetrated by the Covid lockdowns, Reuters reports.
- Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform.
- Major e-commerce platforms offered attractive discounts to lure customers, while some companies reportedly scaled down participation.
- Livestreaming e-commerce platforms posted a GMV of 144.5 billion.
- New retail platforms clocked a GMV of 22.4 billion yuan, and community group buying platforms posted a GMV of 15.3 billion yuan.
- Internet platforms and offline stores joined, including Douyin and Kuaishou Technology KUASF.
- Household appliances remained one of the popular categories, with a GMV of 87.9 billion RMB.
- Alibaba saw the slowest ever sales growth of just 8.5% during China's most popular shopping event, Singles Day, last November as a precursor to the 618.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded 0.07% lower at $102.55 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
