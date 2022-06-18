Meta Sued For Allegedly Sharing Medical Data In Secret: Report

Meta Platforms Inc META is facing a lawsuit that says people’s medical data is being secretly shared with Facebook when patients access their healthcare providers’ web portals, reports Bloomberg.

According to the report, the Pixel tracking tool, which Facebook uses, shares patient communications and other information without their permission.

The lawsuit lists its plaintiff as John Doe and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Bloomberg reported that close to 33 hospitals use the Facebook tracking tool, which could violate federal health information privacy laws.

According to the lawsuit, there are at least 664 medical providers whose websites have received patient data via Pixel.

Facebook has been in the line of fire about various privacy issues. In February, Facebook was sued by Texas for longstanding and discontinued use of facial-recognition technology that violated that state’s privacy protections for personal biometric data.

During the same time, Facebook lost a legal battle on data privacy and agreed to pay $90 million to settle the high-profile, long-running data privacy litigation.

