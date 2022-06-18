Is TikTok Destroying Civilization? This Is What Elon Musk Has to Say

ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok has gained in popularity because of the addictive nature of its content. Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk on Friday joined a Twitter discussion about the social media platform.

Keith Rabois, a technology executive and investor, tweeted that he had warned about TikTok accessing private data of its U.S. users. His comment came as a quote tweet of a tweet that said ByteDance employees repeatedly accessed private data from American TikTok users. Musk replied with the pensive comment "hmm..," an expression used for reflection, uncertainty or hesitation.

Hmm … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2022

As a follow-up tweet, he asked whether TikTok is destroying civilization and also answered the question himself. "Some people think so," he said. He went on to add, "Or perhaps social media in general." His comments apparently could be a criticism against those who make a mountain out of a mole hill.

Or perhaps social media in general — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2022

It should be noted that Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter, Inc. TWTR, with his interest predicated on his intention to make it a platform for free speech. However, Musk's concern over bot accounts has cast a cloud on the deal being finalized.

Photo: Created with an image from TED Conference on Flickr