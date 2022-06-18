ñol

Elon Musk Warns His Son About Owning Cats After Woman Is Eaten By 20 Feline Pets

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 18, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Elon Musk tells his son why the family can't have 20,000 cats.
  • Musk shared a story of a cat breeder who died and was partially eaten by her pets.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk on Saturday shared a shocking news item on Twitter that was carried by the New York Post, which he used as a lesson for his son.

A Sun news story, reshared by the New York Post, indicated that a cat breeder in Russia suffered the ill fate of being eaten by her 20 cats after she collapsed and died. Her body was not discovered until two weeks after her death, which came to the light after one of the woman's employees alerted the police about not being able to contact her.

When the cops finally reached the woman's property, they found her partially eaten body surrounded by her cats.

Related Link: Elon Musk Predicts That Civilization Will Be Powered By This Energy Source In The Future

Sharing the news, Musk said his son has been asking him whey they couldn't have 20,000 cats. He also hoped that the news could make him reconsider his request.

Musk is a family man and is a father to seven children. While voicing his concerns of a potential population collapse, the Tesla CEO has invariably mentioned that he has done his part to avert the mishap.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

