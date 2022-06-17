Boeing Reaffirms Commitment To HBCUs

by

by

and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) entered a new $8 million, multi-year partnership to support the development of future technical talent. The Boeing l TMCF partnership renewal supports campus recruitment initiatives, career immersion activities, TMCF Leadership Institute programming, and student scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through 2026.

Building on a previous strategic investment of $6 million announced in 2018, the relationship will extend to include a new fast-track hiring program that will offer technical talent for open positions at Boeing locations near HBCUs.

Since establishing the award-winning Boeing l TMCF partnership, Boeing has quadrupled intern hiring through priority partner HBCUs and extended the company's reach to more than 6,800 HBCU students.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 3.22% at $137.63 on the last check Friday.

