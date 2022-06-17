Pactiv Evergreen Introduces Tamper Evident Fry Cartons

by

has launched new Tamper Evident Fry Cartons to meet the evolving needs of foodservice operators. Tamper Evident Fry Cartons were designed with portability, safety, and security in mind to cater to the takeout and delivery market.

It has a tamper-evident latch that must be torn to access the contents inside, enabling consumers to see if a carton has tampered.

The latch helps keep the food secure during transport and facilitates food safety and consumer confidence.

"With our new Fry Cartons, operators can display hot food ready for grab-and-go consumption," said Erik Hoar, senior director of sales for Pactiv Evergreen's Foodservice business unit.

Price Action: PTVE shares are trading higher by 5.60% at $9.99 on the last check Friday.

