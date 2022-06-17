Pactiv Evergreen Introduces Tamper Evident Fry Cartons

- Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE has launched new Tamper Evident Fry Cartons to meet the evolving needs of foodservice operators.
- Tamper Evident Fry Cartons were designed with portability, safety, and security in mind to cater to the takeout and delivery market.
- It has a tamper-evident latch that must be torn to access the contents inside, enabling consumers to see if a carton has tampered.
- The latch helps keep the food secure during transport and facilitates food safety and consumer confidence.
- "With our new Fry Cartons, operators can display hot food ready for grab-and-go consumption," said Erik Hoar, senior director of sales for Pactiv Evergreen's Foodservice business unit.
- Price Action: PTVE shares are trading higher by 5.60% at $9.99 on the last check Friday.
