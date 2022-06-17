ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pactiv Evergreen Introduces Tamper Evident Fry Cartons

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 11:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE has launched new Tamper Evident Fry Cartons to meet the evolving needs of foodservice operators.
  • Tamper Evident Fry Cartons were designed with portability, safety, and security in mind to cater to the takeout and delivery market.
  • It has a tamper-evident latch that must be torn to access the contents inside, enabling consumers to see if a carton has tampered.
  • The latch helps keep the food secure during transport and facilitates food safety and consumer confidence.
  • "With our new Fry Cartons, operators can display hot food ready for grab-and-go consumption," said Erik Hoar, senior director of sales for Pactiv Evergreen's Foodservice business unit.
  • Price Action: PTVE shares are trading higher by 5.60% at $9.99 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall Cap