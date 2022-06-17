Whole Earth Brands Boosts Credit Facility

by

Whole Earth Brands Inc FREE has completed an amendment, effective June 15, 2022, to its amended and restated credit agreement with its lenders.

has completed an amendment, effective June 15, 2022, to its amended and restated credit agreement with its lenders. The agreement reflects a $50 million increase in the company's revolving credit facility from $75 million to $125 million.

revolving credit facility from $75 million to $125 million. The agreement also replaces LIBOR with SOFR as the reference interest rate.

"We believe that the additional financial flexibility afforded to us through the upsized revolver will allow us to continue our profitable growth journey while preserving ample liquidity," said CFO Duane Portwood.

Price Action: FREE shares closed lower by 5.46% at $6.23 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews