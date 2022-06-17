Whole Earth Brands Boosts Credit Facility

- Whole Earth Brands Inc FREE has completed an amendment, effective June 15, 2022, to its amended and restated credit agreement with its lenders.
- The agreement reflects a $50 million increase in the company's revolving credit facility from $75 million to $125 million.
- The agreement also replaces LIBOR with SOFR as the reference interest rate.
- "We believe that the additional financial flexibility afforded to us through the upsized revolver will allow us to continue our profitable growth journey while preserving ample liquidity," said CFO Duane Portwood.
- Price Action: FREE shares closed lower by 5.46% at $6.23 on Thursday.
