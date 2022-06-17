Twitter And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The Trade: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW Chief Legal Officer/ Secretary Ben G Campbell sold a total of 4,079 shares at an average price of $113.00. The insider received around $460.93 thousand from selling those shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Chief Legal Officer/ Secretary Ben G Campbell sold a total of 4,079 shares at an average price of $113.00. The insider received around $460.93 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, during April, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, during April, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. What C.H. Robinson Worldwide Does: C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (57% of 2021 net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal.

Also check this: 5 Stocks To Watch For June 17, 2022

Workday

The Trade: Workday, Inc. WDAY 10% owner David Duffield sold a total of 102,500 shares at an average price of $142.63. The insider received around $14.62 million as a result of the transaction.

10% owner David Duffield sold a total of 102,500 shares at an average price of $142.63. The insider received around $14.62 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Workday recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Workday recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. What Workday Does: Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, financial management, and business planning solutions.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

Twitter