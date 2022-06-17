Banco Santander Appoints Héctor Grisi As CEO

- Spanish multinational financial services provider Banco Santander, S.A. SAN has appointed Héctor Grisi as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.
- He will succeed Jose Antonio Alvarez who will remain on the board and serve as non-executive vice chair.
- Grisi joined Santander in 2015 as CEO of Santander Mexico and was appointed head of the Santander group’s North America region in 2019.
- The financial group has tapped the insider to the post after an overhaul of the management structures recommended by the European Central Bank, Bloomberg reported.
- The appointment requires approval from the European Central Bank.
- Price Action: BAN shares traded higher by 3.64% at $2.85 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
