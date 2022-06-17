Banco Santander Appoints Héctor Grisi As CEO

by

Spanish multinational financial services provider Banco Santander, S.A. SAN has appointed Héctor Grisi as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

has appointed Héctor Grisi as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. He will succeed Jose Antonio Alvarez who will remain on the board and serve as non-executive vice chair.

Grisi joined Santander in 2015 as CEO of Santander Mexico and was appointed head of the Santander group’s North America region in 2019.

The financial group has tapped the insider to the post after an overhaul of the management structures recommended by the European Central Bank, Bloomberg reported.

The appointment requires approval from the European Central Bank.

Price Action: BAN shares traded higher by 3.64% at $2.85 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.