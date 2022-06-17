ñol

Arrival Partners With Enel X For Bus Trials In Italy

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 6:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Arrival SA ARVL and Enel Group's global business line, Enel X, have entered into a partnership to test the zero-emission battery-electric bus in Italy.
  • The collaboration aims to foster the growth of electrified public transport globally through high-performance and competitive solutions.
  • The tests will be carried out by Enel X in Italy, at the Vallelunga circuit, where Enel X Way's advanced charging services and solutions will also be used to charge the vehicles.
  • Based on the test results, Enel will decide to take Arrival Bus within its portfolio of global electrification solutions.
  • Enel currently operates more than 3,200 e-Buses globally.
  • Price Action: ARVL shares are trading higher by 5.34% at $1.38 in premarket on the last check Friday.

