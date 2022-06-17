Arrival Partners With Enel X For Bus Trials In Italy

- Arrival SA ARVL and Enel Group's global business line, Enel X, have entered into a partnership to test the zero-emission battery-electric bus in Italy.
- The collaboration aims to foster the growth of electrified public transport globally through high-performance and competitive solutions.
- The tests will be carried out by Enel X in Italy, at the Vallelunga circuit, where Enel X Way's advanced charging services and solutions will also be used to charge the vehicles.
- Based on the test results, Enel will decide to take Arrival Bus within its portfolio of global electrification solutions.
- Enel currently operates more than 3,200 e-Buses globally.
- Price Action: ARVL shares are trading higher by 5.34% at $1.38 in premarket on the last check Friday.
