Wendy's Partners With Advertising Platform Tiger Pistol

by

Wendy's Co WEN has partnered with Tiger Pistol, an advertising platform delivering local activation at scale.

has partnered with Tiger Pistol, an advertising platform delivering local activation at scale. Under the partnership, Tiger Pistol will power Wendy's national-to-local social advertising programs.

"Tiger Pistol strengthens the level of collaboration between Wendy's, our regional agencies, and our restaurants, enabling high-performing social advertising at the community level," said social media & gaming manager Kristin Tormey.

Tiger Pistol's advertising platform helps Wendy's and its approximately 7,000 restaurant locations to drive visitation and sell more by unlocking the power of social advertising.

Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 5.00% at $17.11 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews