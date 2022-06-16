Wendy's Partners With Advertising Platform Tiger Pistol

- Wendy's Co WEN has partnered with Tiger Pistol, an advertising platform delivering local activation at scale.
- Under the partnership, Tiger Pistol will power Wendy's national-to-local social advertising programs.
- "Tiger Pistol strengthens the level of collaboration between Wendy's, our regional agencies, and our restaurants, enabling high-performing social advertising at the community level," said social media & gaming manager Kristin Tormey.
- Tiger Pistol's advertising platform helps Wendy's and its approximately 7,000 restaurant locations to drive visitation and sell more by unlocking the power of social advertising.
- Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 5.00% at $17.11 on the last check Thursday.
