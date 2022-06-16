ñol

Wendy's Partners With Advertising Platform Tiger Pistol

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 3:43 PM | 1 min read
  • Wendy's Co WEN has partnered with Tiger Pistol, an advertising platform delivering local activation at scale.
  • Under the partnership, Tiger Pistol will power Wendy's national-to-local social advertising programs.
  • "Tiger Pistol strengthens the level of collaboration between Wendy's, our regional agencies, and our restaurants, enabling high-performing social advertising at the community level," said social media & gaming manager Kristin Tormey.
  • Tiger Pistol's advertising platform helps Wendy's and its approximately 7,000 restaurant locations to drive visitation and sell more by unlocking the power of social advertising.
  • Price Action: WEN shares are trading lower by 5.00% at $17.11 on the last check Thursday.

