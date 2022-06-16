Carrier, P&G Look To Take Advantage Of Pandemic-Driven Healthy Habits - Read How

- Carrier Global Corp CARR and Procter & Gamble Co PG plan to establish a collaborative effort to improve access to education and tools needed to create safer and healthier homes.
- Carrier, through its indoor air quality and Kidde safety brands, and Procter & Gamble's portfolio of Home Care brands, including Swiffer and Febreze, have joined forces for improved indoor air quality and home safety.
- "During the last two years, consumers have taken greater interest in their overall wellbeing," said Isis Wu, VP & General Manager, Residential Fire and Healthy Homes, Carrier Fire & Security.
- Carrier and P&G to develop a multi-faceted campaign focused on empowering and equipping consumers with valuable insights, recommended actions, and reliable products.
- Price Action: CARR shares are trading lower by 5.55% at $34.73 and PG higher by 0.70% at $133.44 on the last check Thursday.
