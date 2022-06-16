ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Carrier, P&G Look To Take Advantage Of Pandemic-Driven Healthy Habits - Read How

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 2:46 PM | 1 min read
  • Carrier Global Corp CARR and Procter & Gamble Co PG plan to establish a collaborative effort to improve access to education and tools needed to create safer and healthier homes.
  • Carrier, through its indoor air quality and Kidde safety brands, and Procter & Gamble's portfolio of Home Care brands, including Swiffer and Febreze, have joined forces for improved indoor air quality and home safety.
  • "During the last two years, consumers have taken greater interest in their overall wellbeing," said Isis Wu, VP & General Manager, Residential Fire and Healthy Homes, Carrier Fire & Security.
  • Carrier and P&G to develop a multi-faceted campaign focused on empowering and equipping consumers with valuable insights, recommended actions, and reliable products.
  • Price Action: CARR shares are trading lower by 5.55% at $34.73 and PG higher by 0.70% at $133.44 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews