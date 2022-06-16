Ryder Opens New Freight Brokerage Office In Nashville

- Ryder System, Inc. R expands its freight brokerage business with a new office in Nashville, Tennessee, a burgeoning U.S. logistics hub, followed by two additional locations planned to open in 2023.
- Ryder now has freight brokerage offices in Novi, Michigan, and Fort Worth, Texas, as well as the new Nashville location, which opened in April.
- This expansion is part of Ryder’s strategy to grow its broader transportation solution.
- The company saw over 175% year-over-year gross revenue growth in its freight brokerage operations in 2021.
- Price Action: R shares are trading lower by 5.44% at $72.09 on the last check Thursday.
