Ryder Opens New Freight Brokerage Office In Nashville

expands its freight brokerage business with a new office in Nashville, Tennessee, a burgeoning U.S. logistics hub, followed by two additional locations planned to open in 2023. Ryder now has freight brokerage offices in Novi, Michigan, and Fort Worth, Texas, as well as the new Nashville location, which opened in April.

This expansion is part of Ryder’s strategy to grow its broader transportation solution.

The company saw over 175% year-over-year gross revenue growth in its freight brokerage operations in 2021.

Price Action: R shares are trading lower by 5.44% at $72.09 on the last check Thursday.

