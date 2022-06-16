Rocket Travel Partners With T-Mobile - Read What's The Benefit

by

Booking Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ : BKNG) online travel platforms provider, Rocket Travel, has partnered with T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS to launch T-MobileTravel.com.

(NASDAQ BKNG) online travel platforms provider, Rocket Travel, has partnered with to launch T-MobileTravel.com. The dedicated travel site will provide steep travel discounts exclusively for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers.

dedicated travel site will provide steep travel discounts exclusively for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. Through the arrangement, T-Mobile customers can save up to 40% on hotels or Pay Now rental cars.

People can enter their T-Mobile number on T-MobileTravel.com and get a code to unlock exclusive savings.

Price Action: BKNG shares are trading lower by 5.70% at $1,860.70 on the last check Thursday.

BKNG shares are trading lower by 5.70% at $1,860.70 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTravelGeneral