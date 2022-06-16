ñol

Rocket Travel Partners With T-Mobile - Read What's The Benefit

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Booking Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQBKNG) online travel platforms provider, Rocket Travel, has partnered with T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS to launch T-MobileTravel.com.
  • The dedicated travel site will provide steep travel discounts exclusively for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers.
  • Through the arrangement, T-Mobile customers can save up to 40% on hotels or Pay Now rental cars.
  • People can enter their T-Mobile number on T-MobileTravel.com and get a code to unlock exclusive savings.
  • Price Action: BKNG shares are trading lower by 5.70% at $1,860.70 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

