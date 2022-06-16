ñol

Piper Sandler Analyst Recommended Adding Positions In One Of His Favorite All-Weather Growth Stock - Find Out Which Stock

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 11:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL with an Overweight and raised the price target from $205 to $212.
  • Float revenue TTM has fallen to $4 million from a peak of $25 million in CY19 but should rebound alongside rising interest rates, as per Bracelin.
  • Following the biggest Fed Funds Rate (FFR) hike since 1994, he raised the float revenue estimates for BILL by $16 million for FY23 to $20 million. 
  • He saw the potential for float revenue to $80 million+ in FY24, factoring in the multi-quarter lag between the realized yields and FFR changes. 
  • He noted that nominal costs were associated with incremental float revenue, but the impact on the bottom line could be even more meaningful, accelerating the path to profitability. 
  • The PT reflects higher float revenue and profit estimates.
  • He recommended large-cap growth investors continue adding to positions in one of his favorite all-weather growth stocks.
  • Price Action: BILL shares traded lower by 5.88% at $106.65 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech