Activision Blizzard's Independent Board Gives Its Officers Clean Chit Against Denial Of Harassment Claims

- Activision Blizzard, Inc's ATVI Workplace Responsibility Committee of independent directors dismissed allegations of rebuttal of gender harassment claims by senior officials as alleged by different media reports.
- The gaming giant acknowledged some substantiated instances of gender harassment.
- However, it denied awareness and tolerance of harassment by the officials.
- The gaming firm, an acquisition target of Microsoft Corp MSFT combated a lawsuit for allegedly fostering a sexist culture.
- Activision also battled allegations of internal sexual harassment, fueling protests against CEO Bobby Kotick and calling for his resignation.
- Recently, Activision also acknowledged unionization efforts within the organization.
- The Microsoft-Activision merger is presently undergoing FTC scrutiny, Bloomberg reports.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 1.49% at $74.23 on the last check Thursday.
