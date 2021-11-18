 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Activision Employees, Shareholders, Sony Demand CEO Resignation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 9:16am   Comments
Share:
Activision Employees, Shareholders, Sony Demand CEO Resignation
  • Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation unit sought an explanation from Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) CEO over its handling of sexual misconduct issues, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reached out to Activision "to express our deep concern" about the WSJ article and that "we do not believe their statements of response properly address the situation." 
  • Sony was Activision's largest customer in 2020, accounting for 17% of revenue.
  • In 2019 and 2018, Sony was its third-largest customer behind Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google.
  • Sony's remarks follow analysts' scaling back of their outlooks for Activision, citing the potential for CEO Bobby Kotick to step down and a possible talent exodus. 
  • Benchmark Co lowered its price target to $86 from $115, while R.W. Baird & Co. moved its target to $74 from $82.
  • Over 100 current and former Activision employees demonstrated outside the company's campus to demand Kotick's resignation. Some remote staffers also stopped work in protest.
  • A shareholders group with a less-than 1% stake in Activision also demanded Kotick's resignation. They urged Activision Chairman Brian Kelly Robert J. Morgado to step down by year's end.
  • Related Content: WSJ Says Activision Blizzard CEO Feigned Ignorance About Employee Sexual Misconduct For Several Years
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.47% at $63.90 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

JPMorgan Knocks Off Activision Blizzard Price Target By 12%, Downgrades To Neutral
8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Metaverse: A Quick Intro for Investors
Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Falling
WSJ Says Activision Blizzard CEO Feigned Ignorance About Employee Sexual Misconduct For Several Years
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com