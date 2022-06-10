ñol

Activision Blizzard Chief Takes Positive Step Towards Union Taking Cues From Microsoft, Amazon

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 1:36 PM | 1 min read
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI CEO Bobby Kotick shared plans to negotiate with the Communications Workers of America over a collective bargaining agreement for employees at its subsidiary Raven Software. 
  • Kotick looked to meet CWA leaders at the bargaining table and work toward an agreement.
  • Activision Blizzard faced charges of union-busting and illegally retaliating against employees over unionization efforts, Bloomberg reports.
  • In May, most video game testers at Raven Software employees voted to form a union following job cuts last December.
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT, which agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, recently shared its positive approach toward unionization.
  • Recently Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief also expressed his support for the union.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.24% at $76.59 on the last check Friday.

