Activision Blizzard Chief Takes Positive Step Towards Union Taking Cues From Microsoft, Amazon

- Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI CEO Bobby Kotick shared plans to negotiate with the Communications Workers of America over a collective bargaining agreement for employees at its subsidiary Raven Software.
- Kotick looked to meet CWA leaders at the bargaining table and work toward an agreement.
- Activision Blizzard faced charges of union-busting and illegally retaliating against employees over unionization efforts, Bloomberg reports.
- In May, most video game testers at Raven Software employees voted to form a union following job cuts last December.
- Microsoft Corp MSFT, which agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, recently shared its positive approach toward unionization.
- Recently Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief also expressed his support for the union.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.24% at $76.59 on the last check Friday.
