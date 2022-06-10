Activision Blizzard Chief Takes Positive Step Towards Union Taking Cues From Microsoft, Amazon

by

Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI CEO Bobby Kotick shared plans to negotiate with the Communications Workers of America over a collective bargaining agreement for employees at its subsidiary Raven Software.

Activision Blizzard faced charges of union-busting and illegally retaliating against employees over unionization efforts, Bloomberg reports.

In May, most video game testers at Raven Software employees voted to form a union following job cuts last December.

Microsoft Corp MSFT , which agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, recently shared its positive approach toward unionization.

, which agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, recently shared its positive approach toward unionization. Recently Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief also expressed his support for the union.

chief also expressed his support for the union. Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.24% at $76.59 on the last check Friday.

