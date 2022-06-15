ñol

Patrick Beharelle Resigns As TrueBlue CEO Over Conduct Violations

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 3:49 PM | 1 min read
  • TrueBlue Inc TBI stated that Patrick Beharelle resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a Board member, effective June 14, 2022.
  • TBI has appointed Steven C. Cooper, its current Chairman, and former CEO, to serve as CEO.
  • Beharelle's resignation follows an investigation led by outside counsel into allegations regarding his conduct.
  • Based on the investigation's findings, the Board determined that he had engaged in behaviors that violated TrueBlue's policies and Code of Conduct.
  • The company specified that the conduct in question was unrelated to financial controls, financial statements, or business performance.
  • Price Action: TBI shares are trading lower by 5.25% at $18.58 on the last check Wednesday.

