Patrick Beharelle Resigns As TrueBlue CEO Over Conduct Violations

- TrueBlue Inc TBI stated that Patrick Beharelle resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a Board member, effective June 14, 2022.
- TBI has appointed Steven C. Cooper, its current Chairman, and former CEO, to serve as CEO.
- Beharelle's resignation follows an investigation led by outside counsel into allegations regarding his conduct.
- Based on the investigation's findings, the Board determined that he had engaged in behaviors that violated TrueBlue's policies and Code of Conduct.
- The company specified that the conduct in question was unrelated to financial controls, financial statements, or business performance.
- Price Action: TBI shares are trading lower by 5.25% at $18.58 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.