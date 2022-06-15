Patrick Beharelle Resigns As TrueBlue CEO Over Conduct Violations

by

stated that Patrick Beharelle resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a Board member, effective June 14, 2022. TBI has appointed Steven C. Cooper, its current Chairman, and former CEO, to serve as CEO.

Beharelle's resignation follows an investigation led by outside counsel into allegations regarding his conduct.

Based on the investigation's findings, the Board determined that he had engaged in behaviors that violated TrueBlue's policies and Code of Conduct.

The company specified that the conduct in question was unrelated to financial controls, financial statements, or business performance.

Price Action: TBI shares are trading lower by 5.25% at $18.58 on the last check Wednesday.

