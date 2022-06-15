ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

LEGO Builds New Factory In US - Check Out The Details

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 1:56 PM | 1 min read
  • The Danish toy company, The LEGO Groupplans to invest more than $1 billion to build a new factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia. 
  • LEGO expects the 1.7 million square foot facility, once completed, to provide jobs to more than 1,760 people.
  • CEO Niels B. Christiansen said, "This is an exciting step for the LEGO Group. More and more families are falling in love with LEGO® building and we are looking forward to making LEGO bricks in the US, one of our largest markets."
  • The company expects to begin the construction in fall 2022, with production projected to start in the second half of 2025.
  • The Virginia factory will be the LEGO Group's seventh factory globally and the second in the Americas.
  • LEGO expects the move to expand its global manufacturing network, shorten the supply chain, and support long-term growth in the Americas.
  • LEGO Group currently employs approximately 2,600 people in the U.S. and has been operating since the 1960s. Its U.S. head office is in Enfield, Connecticut.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EntertainmentNewsGeneral