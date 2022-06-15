LEGO Builds New Factory In US - Check Out The Details

- The Danish toy company, The LEGO Group, plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a new factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia.
- LEGO expects the 1.7 million square foot facility, once completed, to provide jobs to more than 1,760 people.
- CEO Niels B. Christiansen said, "This is an exciting step for the LEGO Group. More and more families are falling in love with LEGO® building and we are looking forward to making LEGO bricks in the US, one of our largest markets."
- The company expects to begin the construction in fall 2022, with production projected to start in the second half of 2025.
- The Virginia factory will be the LEGO Group's seventh factory globally and the second in the Americas.
- LEGO expects the move to expand its global manufacturing network, shorten the supply chain, and support long-term growth in the Americas.
- LEGO Group currently employs approximately 2,600 people in the U.S. and has been operating since the 1960s. Its U.S. head office is in Enfield, Connecticut.
