Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Smart Powerr CREG - P/E: 1.56 Pampa Energia PAM - P/E: 2.97 Kenon Hldgs KEN - P/E: 1.97 UGI UGI - P/E: 5.66 Companhia De Saneamento SBS - P/E: 9.96

Smart Powerr has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.08, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.16. Pampa Energia's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $1.79, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.7. This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $7.28 in Q4 and is now $11.86. This quarter, UGI experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.93 in Q1 and is now $1.91. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.06%, which has increased by 1.05% from last quarter's yield of 3.01%.

Companhia De Saneamento saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.15 in Q4 to $0.27 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.83%, which has increased by 0.76% from 1.07% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.