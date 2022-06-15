L3Harris Technologies Eyes Israeli Spyware Firm NSO: Reports

by

L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is planning to acquire Israeli spyware firm NSO Group , Reuters reported, citing U.S. and Israeli media.

The deal is expected to be finalized after being approved by Israel, the U.S., and L3Harris' board of directors.

A separate report published by Intelligence Online has shed light on the White House’s concerns about the deal sparking counterintelligence and security concerns.

NSO, a surveillance firm that makes Pegasus software, is said to have spied on people’s cellphones, working for governments and other agencies.

Tech giants like Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, Microsoft Corp MSFT , Dell Technologies Inc DELL , and Meta Platforms, Inc META Facebook filed a lawsuit against the firm for exploiting their software systems to infect mobile devices belonging to journalists and others with malware.

Apple Inc AAPL filed a lawsuit against the NSO Group and its parent for holding them accountable for the surveillance and targeting of Apple users.

Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 0.85% at $225.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

