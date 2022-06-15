L3Harris Technologies Eyes Israeli Spyware Firm NSO: Reports

- L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is planning to acquire Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, Reuters reported, citing U.S. and Israeli media.
- The deal is expected to be finalized after being approved by Israel, the U.S., and L3Harris’ board of directors.
- A separate report published by Intelligence Online has shed light on the White House’s concerns about the deal sparking counterintelligence and security concerns.
- NSO, a surveillance firm that makes Pegasus software, is said to have spied on people’s cellphones, working for governments and other agencies.
- Tech giants like Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Dell Technologies Inc DELL, and Meta Platforms, Inc META Facebook filed a lawsuit against the firm for exploiting their software systems to infect mobile devices belonging to journalists and others with malware.
- Apple Inc AAPL filed a lawsuit against the NSO Group and its parent for holding them accountable for the surveillance and targeting of Apple users.
