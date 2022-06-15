ñol

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 15, 2022 4:19 AM | 1 min read
Ford To Recall 49,000 Mustang Mach-Es Over This Safety Issue

Ford Motor Co F is asking dealers to temporarily pause selling the Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers due to a potential safety defect that could cause the vehicles to become immobile, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing a company notice.

What Happened: Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford is recalling about 49,000 of the roughly 100,000 Mach-Es that it produced between May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022.

The affected Mach-Es were built at Ford’s Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.

The Issue: The recall is linked to the potential overheating of Mach-E’s high voltage battery main contactors — an electrically controlled switch for a power circuit. 

The overheating could result in the vehicle not starting or immediately losing propulsion power while in motion, the report said.

What’s Next? The legacy automaker expects to offer a remedy for the issue in the third quarter, the report said. Ford will notify Mach-E owners via email after repair instructions and parts ordering information have been provided to dealers.

The remedy will include a software update which will be done remotely or over the air. Customers also have the option of taking their vehicle to a Ford dealer.

Ford delivered 5,179 Mach-Es in May, its highest since the electric crossover was launched in December 2020.

Price Action: Ford closed 3.3% higher at $12.2 on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

