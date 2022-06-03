Ford Mach-E Monthly Sales Hit Record High, Race Past Gas Mustangs Yet Again

Ford Motor Co F sold the most Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles in May since it went on sale more than a year ago, outperforming sales of the gas-powered version for a second time.

Mach-E Vs Mustang: The Dearborn, Michigan-based company sold 5,179 Mach-Es in May, a 166% jump year-on-year and a 36% rise over April.

Mach-E’s April sales of 3,806 units were its second-best since Ford began selling the all-electric crossover in December 2020.

Ford's Mach-E competes with Tesla Inc’s TSLA Model Y compact crossover.

In comparison, gas-powered Mustang sales fell 27.1% year-on-year to 3,234 units in May. The decline was 26% over April.

Mach-E sales briefly edged past Mustang sales in June.

Mach-E Production: Ford produced 6,020 Mach-Es in May, a jump of 22% over a month ago but a decline of 12% year-on-year.

The iconic gas-powered Mustang, made at Ford’s Flat Rock plant in Michigan, posted sales of 5,726 units in May, a jump of 128% over April.

The automaker has produced 29,107 Mach-Es this year, compared with 21,506 Mustangs.

Ford currently makes the Mach-E for the U.S. and European markets at the Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant plant in Mexico and delivers locally made models in China.

F-150 Lightning Update: The legacy automaker also revealed sales of its recently launched F-150 Lightning are underway and that dealers sold 201 of those models after taking delivery at the end of May.

Price Action: Ford closed 2.5% higher at $13.8 on Thursday. Stock is down 36% YTD.

