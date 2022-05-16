Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

by

For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc VZ will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports.

Recently AT&T Inc T raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families to cope with rising costs and higher wages.

The Verizon consumers will see a $1.35 increase in administrative charges for each voice line, starting with their June phone bill.

Verizon's business customers will see a new "economic adjustment charge" beginning June 16, with mobile phone data plans increasing by $2.20 a month and basic service plans rising by $0.98.

Price Action: VZ shares traded higher by 1.86% at $49.07 on the last check Monday.

