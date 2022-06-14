DSV Eyes CH Robinson's Global Forwarding Unit: Reuters

by

says it is interested in buying its U.S. rival business that specializes in arranging international cargo transport on behalf of shippers, Reuters reported citing a source familiar with the matter. DSV is seeking to expand in North America and has met with a small group of investors to discuss acquiring C.H. Robinson's worldwide forwarding business, which would offer it key access to trans-Pacific ocean trade routes. The unit might fetch up to $9 billion, the report noted.

DSV is currently not interested in acquiring all of C.H. Robinson or its freight brokerage business, the report added.

In February 2022, C.H. Robinson settled with activist investment firm Ancora Advisors, appointed two new directors, and formed a committee to assess value creation options.

Price Action: CHRW shares are trading higher by 8.12% at $108.47, and DSDVF is lower by 0.45% at $135.68 on the last check Tuesday.

