DSV Eyes CH Robinson's Global Forwarding Unit: Reuters

- DSV A/S DSDVF says it is interested in buying its U.S. rival CH Robinson Worldwide Inc's CHRW business that specializes in arranging international cargo transport on behalf of shippers, Reuters reported citing a source familiar with the matter.
- DSV is seeking to expand in North America and has met with a small group of investors to discuss acquiring C.H. Robinson's worldwide forwarding business, which would offer it key access to trans-Pacific ocean trade routes. The unit might fetch up to $9 billion, the report noted.
- DSV is currently not interested in acquiring all of C.H. Robinson or its freight brokerage business, the report added.
- In February 2022, C.H. Robinson settled with activist investment firm Ancora Advisors, appointed two new directors, and formed a committee to assess value creation options.
- Price Action: CHRW shares are trading higher by 8.12% at $108.47, and DSDVF is lower by 0.45% at $135.68 on the last check Tuesday.
