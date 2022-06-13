5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Code Chain New Continent CCNC - P/E: 8.72 Jiayin Gr JFIN - P/E: 1.59 Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI - P/E: 7.72 GRAVITY Co GRVY - P/E: 7.98 Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI - P/E: 0.71

This quarter, Code Chain New Continent experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.18 in Q4 and is now $0.02. This quarter, Jiayin Gr experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.36 in Q4 and is now $0.44. Most recently, Beasley Broadcast Group reported earnings per share at $-0.13, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.36. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.04%, which has decreased by 0.58% from last quarter's yield of 6.62%.

Most recently, GRAVITY Co reported earnings per share at $1.95, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.15. This quarter, Sinclair Broadcast Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.99 in Q4 and is now $0.37. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.28%, which has increased by 0.56% from last quarter's yield of 3.72%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.