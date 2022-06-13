5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Redwood Trust RWT - P/E: 4.57 Diversified Healthcare DHC - P/E: 1.01 Nam Tai Property NTP - P/E: 3.4 Stratus Properties STRS - P/E: 5.38 Newmark Group NMRK - P/E: 2.61

Most recently, Redwood Trust reported earnings per share at $0.24, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.34. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.94%, which has increased by 1.4% from 8.54% in the previous quarter.

Diversified Healthcare has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.09, which has decreased by 28.57% compared to Q4, which was -0.07. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.39%, which has increased by 0.14% from 1.25% last quarter.

Nam Tai Property's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.11, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.01. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.26%, which has decreased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 2.32%.

Stratus Properties's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.23, whereas in Q4, they were at -0.14. Newmark Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.65 in Q4 to $0.36 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.93%, which has increased by 0.69% from last quarter's yield of 0.24%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.