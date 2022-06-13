Amesite Reveals Multiple Partnerships, Revenue Growth And Opportunities In Latest Shareholder Update

Amesite Corp. AMST recently issued an update to its shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry.
Shareholder Update Highlights
- Amesite believes that reaching broader audiences through online learning, and importantly, making sure that all organizations that offer it can be effective, are essential.
- Despite a challenging economic macro environment, Amesite is building partnerships and revenue, by delivering solutions that these different organizations need to be successful in learning markets.
- The company aims to position itself as a leading educational platform service provider, by meeting common needs across sectors.
- FYQ3 quarterly cash burn declined to $1.35 million, a 13.5% decrease from the same quarter in FY2021 and the lowest burn rate since its initial public offering.
Partnership Highlights
- Partnering with the City University of New York (CUNY) to develop and implement professional learning on a CUNY branded learning portal. CUNY is the largest urban public university in the U.S., providing learning to over 500,000 learners every year. It is the company’s strong intention to help them scale their professional offerings – they are exactly the kind of partner that we seek, to grow revenue and impact for the university and for Amesite.
- Partnering with Conner Prairie, a living history museum located in Indiana, to deliver eLearning powered by a new online ecosystem, with an anticipated launch in 2022. This new Learning Community EnvironmentSM (LCESM) provides a complete ecosystem for digital learning, including an eCommerce solution, helping make history come alive for people all around the world.
- Extending its partnership with Wayne State University, the third largest university in Michigan, for three years. We plan to continue delivering professional certificate programs on Wayne State University’s LCESM. With a retention rate of over 98%, we are excited to push ahead with existing and new programs.
- Expanding its partnership with the EWIE Company, to provide global dashboards to deliver and track learning to workers across the globe. With integrations that enable more facile sharing of data across the enterprise, this LCESM is a model for the future of industrial learning.
